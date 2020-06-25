Raquel Armijo, also known as Nana, passed away peacefully at home on June 5 2020. She was born as Raquel Leija on January 23, 1936 to Carlos Leija, Sr. and Anita Insall in San Antonio, Texas. She was married twice with both husbands serving in the USAF. She had five children who she moved to the Philippines, Illinois, Nebraska, Texas and lastly California where she lived for the last 50 years. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Edward Armijo, and her son Charles A. Lopez. She is survived by four of her children, Jo Ana Brock, James L. Lopez (Priscilla Lopez), Sandra J. Brock (William Santos) and Madeline L. Lopez. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Melissa Martinez (Antonio Martinez), Erika Brock, Sarah Brock Chavez (Claudia Rodriguez), Heather Alex (Reed Alex), Miles Burtt (Lisa Burtt), Ryan Burtt (Michelle Burtt), Tiffany Lopez and Haylee Berryman (Dylan Berryman). She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren: Dylan Quinones, Jordyn Alex, Luke Alex, Paolo Martinez, Joaquin Martinez, Cielo Chavez-Rodriguez, Ogden Lopez, Amora Lopez, Rylie Burtt, Nolan Burtt and Asher Burtt. She loved eating out and scouring thrift stores for treasures. She enjoyed her membership with the Moreno Valley Senior Center Crochet Club and the enduring friendships she made there. She made sure she walked on her treadmill each night for at least 20 minutes, though she didn't enjoy it! She is remembered by her family as fiercely loyal and loving, with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be buried in a private ceremony on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Riverside National Cemetery. The burial services and a Catholic mass to be held for family only due to the current Covid 19 health guidelines.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store