RAY ERVEN HAMPSHIRE Age 89, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, in Eugene, OR, with family at his side. Ray was born August 5,1930, the son of Nell and Erven Hampshire, in Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from Pontiac High School in 1948, and attended from DeVry Institute in Chicago. Ray was inducted into the United States Army in August, 1951, serving during the Korean War. During his service, Ray married Virginia Morse (Ginny), on January 6, 1951. After his discharge in 1953, Ray and Ginny immediately relocated to Southern California from Michigan, and began his 33 year career with Hughes Aircraft, retiring as Properties Manager in November, 1986. Upon retirement, Ray and Ginny began their second career as traveling explorers throughout the U.S. and Canada, spending several months a year taking their RV/trailer/motorhome anywhere that offered new experiences, scenery, and hospitality. During their time in Sun City, CA, they also joined a local RV club, the Wheelers, and spent many enjoyable weeks sharing regional expeditions with their friends. Ray and Ginny relocated to Eugene, Oregon, in 2016. He is survived by Ginny, his wife of 68 years, and his four children (spouses), Larry (Linda), Lynda (Tom), Jim (Carol), and Tim. His five grandchildren include Eric, Marcia, Jesse, Katelyn, and Jill, with eight great- grandchildren Jackson, Holden, Emerson, Nathan, Avery, Shae, Liam and Levi. We plan to have visitation at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene, Oregon 97402, on Wednesday, August 21st from 3-4 pm. Burial with Military Honors will be at Roseburg National Cemetery, located in Roseburg, Oregon the following day at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the web site to sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019