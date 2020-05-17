7/07/1929 - 5/07/2020 Ray M. Perez, our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfaather, and Brother, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, in Riverside, CA. He was born on July 7, 1929 in Miami, AZ. His early years were spent fondly in the desert of Muroc, CA. He grew up in the Westside of San Bernardino, and he proudly attended Ramona Alessandro school. He served his country in Korea from 1951-1952. He worked at Norton AFB as a missile and aircraft mechanic for 37 years, also transporting the Titan missiles across several states. He was an active member of the Cursillo movement. He also served his church community at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside. He enjoyed storytelling and family history. Ray leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Rachel, his two daughters, Myra Perez and Cindy Torres (Al) of Colton, CA, two granddaughters, Alisa and Crista Torres of Colton, CA, and sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla Mercado and Nick Concha. He was preced in death by his brother Victor Perez. He is survived by his sisters Jennie Gamino of San Bernardino, Cece Perez of Grand Terrace, Susie Kingsley of Othello, WA, and brother Louis Perez of Point Loma, CA, and many dear friends and family. Ray will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetary with a memorial to follow at a later date. He loved people, never knew a stranger, was congenial, friendly, and positive. He always shared "PLAN G" GOD'S PLAN with everyone he met. "Keep Smiling" "De Colores"





