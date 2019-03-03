December 7, 1931 - February 22, 2019 Raymond passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the age of 87, with his loving wife of 66 years, Annie Rivera, by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Riverside, California. He served proudly in the Korean War and worked for Riverside Unified School District for 38 years. He loved traveling, camping, fishing and spending time with his family. Raymond and Annie nurtured a close and loving family foundation that extends from their daughters to their great-grandchildren, with the family looking forward to spending vacations, holidays and celebrations with 'grandma and grandpa'. He is survived by his loving wife Annie Rivera, his daughters Gloria Martinez and husband Walt, Terry Agius and husband Greg, Sharon Gonzales, Yvonne Torres and husband Timmy, and sister Lucy Vasquez; grandchildren Raymond and wife Alma, Theresa and husband Danny, Veronica, Melissa, Allison, Raymond, and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Kyla, Raymond, Kaitlin, Lucky, and Ethan. Special thanks to his caregiver Ivette Rogel, her kindness, patience and quality of care made his final months very pleasant and cherished. Visitation and Rosary, Thursday, March 7, 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer, Riverside. Funeral Mass, Friday, March 8 at noon, St. Catherine's Church, burial to follow at Olivewood Memorial Park. WL00191210-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary