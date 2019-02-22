|
RAYMOND JERRY DEHARO
Raymond Jerry DeHaro passed away January 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was a life long resident of Riverside, Ca. He was a self-employed mason and carpenter. He attended Norte Vista H.S. He is survived by his devoted mother Esther DeHaro; daughter Lisa DeHaro, Armando Lara; brother Cip DeHaro; sisters Rita Ferguson, and Heidi DeHaro; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces,and nephews Preceded in death by his loving companion Terry Ferguson. Services will be held at Corpus Cristi Catholic Church Friday, February 22, 2019. Rosary 9am, Mass 10am, Burial at Crestlawn Cemetery at 2pm.
