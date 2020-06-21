Raymond (Ray) Johnson 1926 - 2020 Age 93, of Hemet, CA, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 5, 2020. Born July 9, 1926 in Pomona, CA, Ray grew up on the family farm in Chino, CA with his 2 sisters and 3 brothers. After graduating from Chino High School Ray served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946 and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. After the service he took a job at Southern California Gas Company. There he met his lifetime sweetheart, Dorothy (Dotty). They were married in 1954 and together they were blessed with 4 children. Ray received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Cal Poly Pomona in 1957. Ray and Dotty moved to Hemet in 1978 and Ray retired from SoCal Gas in 1991. Ray and Dotty together collected, refurbished and sold antiques and collectibles. Ray spent many fun hours scouring estate sales and swap meets for treasures to restore and collect. He loved working on his 5 acre estate, where he spent many hours on his tractor and tending his orchard and he developed a portion of the property into a multi-use sport area complete with baseball, basketball, and driving range options. His favorite project was constructing a small scale version of a western town, complete with a large barn, hotel/saloon, gas station, city hall/jail and chapel. Ray outfitted these structures with authentic and homemade features, trimmings and furnishings he had collected. He named this town "Dottywood" after his loving wife Dotty. Ray and Dotty hosted many lively and memorable family gatherings, parties, and events at their home. Often these gatherings would include sporting games, bicycle races, hay rides, and of course, lots of food and laughter. Ray taught countless people how to water ski and the family enjoyed many vacations to Millerton and Shasta lakes. In addition to many other things, Ray loved cinnamon rolls, Milky Ways, and Mc Donald's. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Dotty Johnson, grandson Michael Raymond Harrison, and all 5 of his siblings: Marian Wagner, Ruth Johnson, Karl Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and Ray's twin brother, Robert Johnson. He is survived by his children, Craig (Lynn) Johnson, Mona (Dave) Anderson, Claire Harrison (Gerry Shoaf), Ross Johnson; as well as grandchildren Brandon, Bryant, Sean, Kaela, Devin, Isabel, Nate, Matt, Meredy; and his great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bry, Maleah, Haven, Clementine and Kai. The family is extremely grateful for the kindness and care provided by Buena Vista Assisted Living for our Dad while he was living at their facility. The BVAL caregivers and support staff gave exceptional attention and loving care to him during his final years. Our Dad loved and appreciated you. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto, CA.





