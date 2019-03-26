|
RAYMOND MIRANDA
Age 94, resident of Riverside County for 12 years, formerly of San Bernardino for 82 years, passed away March 17, 2019. Raymond was born and raised in San Bernardino. He was a graduate of San Bernardino HS and a 42 year employee of the Santa Fe Railroad. Raymond enjoyed wood- working, a variety of crafts, discussing WWII and especially loved to sing. He was a great animal lover, having had many pets over the years.
Raymond is survived by his daughters Denise Stevens (Chuck) and Danette Buoye (Dan); brother, Alfred Miranda; grandchildren, Erin Haines, Kimberly Fallon, Katherine Buoye and Daniel Buoye, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Evyn, Ella and Ethan Fallon, Graecin, Gabriella, Griffin and Gibson Haines. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Alta Vita Village Chapel 21233 LeMay Dr, Riverside, CA 92518 on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11 am. Celebration of Life immediately following in the Village Hall. Please visit www.mtviewsanbernardino.com
to offer condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019