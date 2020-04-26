|
|
12-22-1937 - 4-11-2020 Raymond SeWright Calendar, age 82, resident of Murrieta, CA for 20 years, passed away April 11, 2020. Ray embraced life to the fullest. Born in PA, the sixth of 11 children to Ida Hewitt Cox and Mathew Calendar. Teenage years were spent in Port Deposit, MD. He then became a Marine in 1956 on the "buddy" system with his older brother Toby {Mat). Being a Marine was very special to him. He served 3 yr active and 3 yr active reserve. He moved to CA in 1959 and married Pat Cotton. They had 2 sons. He had a keen mind for business and pursued his dream of having his own business. In the mid 60's he became the Food Service Administrator for the San Bernardino County Jail Facilities until leaving in 1974. His past experience was as the owner of a coffee shop and a Foster Freeze Ice Ceam shop. His retirement led to MD's White Rose Dairy, Produce Plus and The Cheese Factory. 1974 also saw his family become 7. He married Marilyn Darkens and her 3 girls joined his 2 boys and a real "brady bunch" was born. There was Raymond "Mike" Calendar{Kathy}, Scott Calendar, Julie Darkens Hall(Dave), Tracy Darkens(McDonald), and Melanie Darkens Smith(Joel). The kids ranged in age from 11 -14 when the family was created. Family always remained top priority. Ray loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids so much. Each get-together was an opportunity to feast together. He has a plaque that reads "Calendar Cafe". It should read "always open". He and Marilyn did everything together and he was blessed to spend his last hours with her holding him at home. Family now includes 8 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids. Burial will be at the Riverside National Cemetery. Services pending due to the Corona Virus.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020