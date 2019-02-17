REBA CHRISTEEN BUCHWITZ

Reba Christeen Buchwitz, age 88, received her wings on February 9th 2019. She passed quietly after a very long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a firecracker baby her whole life, born July 4th, 1930, on a farm in rural Temple Oklahoma, and never lost that spark. In 1934, at age three, her family left Oklahoma headed for California with $35 in their pocket. They landed in Nuevo CA and began farming. In 1945, her parents started a water-well drilling company in San Jacinto, CA, on State Street just north of Esplanade, where the original building still stands today and is now a church. With her dad's passing in 1964, the water-well business was sold to his then employee, Johnnie Lynch, and is known today as LO Lynch Quality Wells & Pumps.

Reba graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1948. After her divorce in 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Karl E. Buchwitz, whose family had the long-time San Jacinto Spice Ranch. Reba was a professional bookkeeper in the grocery store business, while Karl was a master craftsman building homes in Idyllwild and Hemet. In 1970, they started Karl's Dump Truck & Tractor Service. Their shared passions included creative craftsmanship, floral design, interior decorating, exterior landscaping, and anything else their imaginations led to. Their beautifully orchestrated party events have left us all with many amazing memories.

This very special reunion includes her beloved husband, Karl (2009); both her brothers, Howard Morris (2011) (Chris), and Ralph "Pete" Morris (2006); her mother, Elizabeth (Liz) Van Winkle (2003), and step-father, Luther "Speck" Van Winkle (1964).

She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen of Hemet, and Cynthia Ann of Lenore, Idaho. Her sister-in-law Nadine Irish (Jim) of Turlock, their kids; Chris (Connie), Lynette, and Russell (Joan). Brother Howard Morris' children; Candy Quayle, Robyn Bramlett, Wendy O'Donnell, Randy (Nancy), Melody (Rene Kesler), and Christian (Joselyn). Many great and great great nieces and nephews. Cousins, Lawrence (Janice) and Clarence (Betty) Vache, both of Oklahoma.

A visitation will be held at McWane Family Funeral Home in Hemet on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., a funeral service will be held at McWane Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10 am. A graveside service will follow at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery in San Jacinto at 11 am.