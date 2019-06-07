|
|
February 9, 1970 - May 21, 2019 Regina passed away on the afternoon of May 21, 2019 in Riverside, CA. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends in her final days. Regina was born to Roger and Andrea Lemaire in Willomantic, CT on Feb. 9, 1970 but had been a Riverside Californian since 1979. She is survived by her parents Roger and Andrea Lemaire; siblings Renee Masih, Randy Lemaire and Robert Lemaire; nieces and nephews Jade Ramirez, Jasmine Lemaire, Jewels Lemaire, Logan Masih, Bella Masih, Julie Llerenas, Justin Lemaire, Johnathan Lemaire and Chris Hall; great niece Alexis Ramirez; great nephews Elijah Ramirez, Dima Valentinovich Lemaire, and Ezekiel Banales, and her beloved fur baby Zues. Gina's Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., June 22, 2019 at California Citrus State Historic Park Amphitheater at 9400 Dufferin Ave.,Riverside, Ca 92503 from 12:00pm-4:00pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 7, 2019