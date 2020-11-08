1/1
Renee Alice Boren, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 85, after a brief illness. Renee was born November 2, 1934 in Logan, UT to Garth and Arlene (Danielsen) Clark, and the family moved to Los Angeles, CA soon after where she became eldest sister to Sharon and Beverly. A talent for baton twirling led Renee to a stint as a majorette for the Los Angeles Rams, modeling assignments, and even an appearance in the 1955 movie "You're Never Too Young" starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. On September 4, 1955, Renee married James (Jim) Edwin Boren in Carson City, NV not long after he returned from military service in Korea. They initially settled in Whittier, CA before moving to City of Orange, CA where they raised two sons, Bill and Brad, and two daughters, Lori and Judi. Renee held a variety of jobs, including at a gas station where she met her future husband, Sears Roebuck Clerk, Bookkeeper at Cannon Drugs, Water Billing Clerk before serving as the Deputy Treasurer of City of Orange. In retirement, Renee and Jim moved to Moreno Valley, CA to be close to their daughters and take an active role in their grandchildren's lives. Renee was known for her infectious laugh, card playing skills, and her love of NFL football, RV travel, black and white clothing, and Kendall-Jackson chardonnay. But her favorite activities always involved being surrounded by as much of her family as possible, particularly during the holidays. In recent years, she was a near-daily visitor of her husband Jim in his memory care center. Renee is survived by her husband Jim, sister Sharon Tollison, four children, Bill, Lori (Chris), Judi (Rick) and Brad, eight grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2020.
