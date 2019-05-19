|
|
RICHARD O. (OZZIE) AUSBORN
9/10/1929 - 05/08/2019
Beloved Husband, Brother,
Father, and Papa.
Richard O (Ozzie) Ausborn passed away peacefully in Riverside, Ca on Wed, May 8, 2019 at the age of 89.
Retired from U.S. Postal Service after 30+ years. He continued to work up to the young age of 84, retired from Riverside Auto Auction after 20+ years.
Preceded in death by a daughter Michele and a son Danny. Richard is survived by his loving wife Lillian Heldreth Ausborn of 66 years; a daughter Sherrie and son-in-law Jeff Bierce; son- in-law Donnie Rathbun; a brother and two sisters, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard enjoyed his family most, but loved a good game of golf and cards.
Please keep the family in your prayers. There will be a private celebration of life with close friends and family at a later date. Forever in our hearts Papa
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 19, 2019