Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Birkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Birkett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Birkett Obituary
3/27/1932 - 6/17/2019 Dick graduated from Poly High School in Riverside in 1950, and from San Diego State College in 1954. He was in the Air Force until 1958 with the 3610th Navigator Training Squadron flying B-25's, then in the reserves at March Field flying C-119's until 1962 retiring as a Captain. He worked at Consolidated Electrodynamics in Pasadena as a manager and then was self employed. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Lee, and is survived by two sons Richard and Kenneth, 5 grandhildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Sept. 5 at 2:30pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.