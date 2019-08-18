|
3/27/1932 - 6/17/2019 Dick graduated from Poly High School in Riverside in 1950, and from San Diego State College in 1954. He was in the Air Force until 1958 with the 3610th Navigator Training Squadron flying B-25's, then in the reserves at March Field flying C-119's until 1962 retiring as a Captain. He worked at Consolidated Electrodynamics in Pasadena as a manager and then was self employed. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Lee, and is survived by two sons Richard and Kenneth, 5 grandhildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Sept. 5 at 2:30pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019