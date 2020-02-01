|
JULY 08, 1950 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Richard Olin Cramer (Rock), passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Rock was born in Fullerton, California, July 8, 1950 to Marjorie L. Cramer and Verne L. Cramer. In 1957 the Cramer family moved to Riverside to work on their Chicken Ranch business. After Rock's graduation from Ramona High School in 1968, he joined the Marine Reserves, later transferred to the Army Reserves serving in the Military Intelligence Division. Rock received a BA in Accounting and Economics from the Claremont Men's College. He was quickly recruited by the Coopers and Lybrand Accounting Firm in Los Angeles. In 1976, Rock decided to leave the corporate life and moved to Parker, Arizona. He was employed in the farming and trucking business when he developed a farm accounting software program and opened an accounting business. Rock was an active member of the Arizona Farm Bureau, AZFB Executive Committee, and Poston Rotary Club for many years. In 2014, he received the Heritage Award from the Arizona Farm Bureau, Senators John McCain and David Gowan. Rock owned and operated the Vicksburg Farm from 1995 to 2006 receiving honors for high yield crops. After retiring, Rock devoted much of his time to golf, his favorite pastime, and always enjoyed a lively political discussion. He served on the Parker Hospital Medical Board and the Legacy Foundation in Phoenix. He was active and well-known in many Arizona communities and a member of the Elks Club. In 2015, Rock married Rebecca Beal and moved to the Canyon Crest area of Riverside, California, where he started a new family and chapter in his life. He joined the Canyon Crest Country Club where he spent most of his time playing golf, making new friends and relationships within the community. Rock is survived by his wife, Rebecca Beal-Cramer; mother, Marge Cramer; brother, Todd Cramer (Mary); sister, Lora Cramer; nephews, Sean Cramer (Francesca), Kyle Cramer (Cherie); great-nephews, Jared, Leo and Luca; great-niece, Caitlyn; step-children, Heather O'Hara, Amity Brackett; step- grandchildren, Jacob Brackett and Kaitlyn O'Hara. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Canyon Crest Country Club, 975 Country Club Dr., Riverside, CA 92506 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020