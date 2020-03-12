Home

February 3, 1942 - February 17, 2020 Richard Cromwell III, 78, died on February 17, 2020 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. Dick Cromwell is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Richard Cromwell IV, and Gerald T. Cromwell; sister Carole Ross; daughters-in-law, Brittiny, and Amber, and four grandchildren, Lucy, Richard V, Penelope and Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cabot's Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs from 5pm-7pm on March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
