RICHARD ORVILLE DICKERSON (ROD) On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Richard Orville Dickerson (Rod), loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly from complications with diabetes at the age of 56. Rick was born on April 8, 1963, in Redlands, CA, to Beverly and Layton Dickerson. Rick graduated from J.W. North High School in Riverside in 1981. After high school, he joined the Air Force. Rick worked for the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services for almost 20 years. He had just retired in July. Rick was very talented and had many hobbies. He spent his free time woodworking, making beautiful jewelry, and fishing. He gifted most of his beautiful creations to his many relatives and friends. Rick also had a deep passion for helping others. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and practical jokes. He was always the brightest light in any room and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held later in November.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019