RICHARD E. SIMONS
Age 88, passed away on November 19, 2018 at Desert Hills Memory Care Center from complications of Alzheimers disease. He was born on May 9, 1930 in Ft. Atkinson, WI. He lived in Hemet, CA. for 21 years. Previously of Bovey, MN (21 yrs), Riverside, CA (1974-1977), and Los Gatos, CA (1965-1974). He married Margaret on June 27, 1953 and were married 65 years.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy, Weatherman, Aerographics Mate (1948-1952). He graduated from Iowa State University (1958) and obtained his Master's degree from San Jose University (1972). He was a member of the Itasca County (MN) Parks & Recreation Commission, Mississippi Headwaters Board Advisory Committee; President of California Parks & Recreation Directors Association (1984) and Grand Rapids, Mississippi Enhancement Task Force. He worked for Glenview, IL Park District (1958-1965); Park Planner, Santa Clara County, CA (1965-1974); Deputy Director, Riverside County Parks (1973-1978); Director Riverside County Parks (1978-1987); and Financial Planner, IDS American Express (1987-1990).
While at Glenview Park District, he designed and his crew built a bridge to provide a neighborhood ease of access to one of the parks. He planned and supervised the repair of two green houses - one for propagating plant material for the parks and one for student participation. A picture of the bridge and its park won a photography contest and was the cover for a professional journal.
Dick ran four L.A. Marathons (1992, 1996, 1999, 2001); 2 Grandma's Marathons, Duluth, MN (2003, 2005); 2 Grandma's Half Marathons in Duluth, MN (1998, 2006) and the Northern Walker, MN Marathon in 2001.
Richard is survived by his wife Margaret Simons of Hemet, CA; son Martin Simons and his wife Donna, MN; brother-in-law Charlie Hill and his wife Barbara; nieces, nephews, cousins from Manhattan, AZ, IL, IA, WI, Washington State and DC, and Grass Valley, CA; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Simons of Thornton, CO; parents Gladys Bombard Simons and Earle J. Simons of Ft. Atkinson, WI & Riverside, CA and brother James W. Simons of Grass Valley, CA.
Burial of ashes will be at 11am on Tuesday, May 7, Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 20501 East Brink St., Harvard, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Riverside County Foundation on Aging, 6296 River Crest Drive, Ste. K, Riverside, CA 92507.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019