Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
RICHARD GRIFFITH
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Art's Bar and Grill
3357 University Avenue
Riverside, CA
RICHARD EVERETT GRIFFITH

RICHARD EVERETT GRIFFITH Obituary
RICHARD EVERETT GRIFFITH Age 75 years, passed away at Corona Regional Medical Center on November 23, 2019. Richard was born in Biloxi, MS and has been a resident of Riverside, CA for 67 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965 and worked in the masonry block industry for 30 years. Richard is survived by his daughter Becky Buffington and son Richard M. Griffith. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter P. Griffith and George C. Griffith, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Arts Bar & Grill, 3357 University Ave., Riverside. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
