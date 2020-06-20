June 3, 1930 - May 13, 2020 Richard Harry Holley, USAF, Retired, Command Chief Master Sergeant, departed this life peacefully in his sleep on May 13, 2020. Born to Harry George and Elizabeth Bernice Holley in Salt Lake City on June 3, 1930, he passed just shy of his 90th birthday in Redlands, CA. Affectionately known as "Chief" Holley, Richard had a distinguished 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force and followed up with a second calling for 20 years teaching Air Force Jr. ROTC at Arlington High School in Riverside, CA. Many former students have remained in touch with him and consider him a role model and mentor. Richard was married to his beautiful wife of 50 yrs, Grace Joan Crawford who died in 2002. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Cash (Wyatt) and Susan Holley Monaco (Michael), grandsons Quillan Trombley (Haley), Ian Trombley (Ali) and Bijon Javadzadeh (Alex), great granddaughter Mayzie Elizabeth Trombley and one great grandson due soon. Richard will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery. Your prayers for his eternal safekeeping and thanks for his many years of service to our country are appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store