Richard Henry Adams
09/10/1939 - 07/31/2020 On Friday, July 31, 2020, Richard Henry Adams passed away at the age of 80 in Upland, California. Richard was born on September 10, 1939 in Hulbert, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Ida Bell Martin, Leonard Adams, and step father John Todd Clemons. Richard was happily married to his beautiful wife Joyce Calhoun Adams for 56 years and they had 4 children together: Richard Jr., Ronald, Cory and Ulaunda. Richard was also a grandfather to Candace Joy Levesque, Corena Nicole Adams, Nya Soleil Ballard, and Noah Cross Ballard. During his life he was a math teacher, sports coach, community leader, food bank manager, employee at Caterpillar, and was a Peoria African American Hall of Fame inductee for his dedicated community engagement. At a young age Richard joined the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Arkansas under the leadership of Reverend Clarence M. Bowles. He relocated with his family to Peoria, Illinois in the late 1970's where he joined First United Methodist Church under Rev. Dr. Timothy Bias. When he moved to California in 2010, he joined the First United Methodist Church in Rialto under Rev. Jose Vindel where he was a very active church member. Richard is survived by siblings: Shirley Conley, Patricia McMillian, Linda Flannigan, Carlton Adams, Neely Clemons, William Marvin Clemons, Eric Adams, and Terry Adams; a son-in-law, Timothy Ballard; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. His kind and friendly demeanor delighted those around him. To send condolences, contact Richard's daughter, Ulaunda Ballard, at dr.ballard1000@gmail.com. McKay's Mortuary 16918 Baseline Ave. Fontana, CA 92336 909-822-9595


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKay's Family Mortuary
16918 Baseline Ave
Fontana, CA 92336
(909) 822-9595
