Age 75, of San Jacinto, California passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hemet Valley Medical Center in Hemet, California. He was born on Monday, July 12, 1943 to the late Erie and Lil Hochberg. Richard opened Ricks Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts and supplied many of the automotive repair shops in the area. If you needed it, Rick had it or could have it next day. Rick was ahead of his time supplying these repair shops before the big name store came to town. He will be missed by those who knew him and loved him and is survived by his sons Freddy and Darin Hochberg. Interment will be private at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. at a date and time in the future.