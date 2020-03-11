|
June 8, 1952 - October 11. 2019 Dick passed peacefully in his home in Sun City, CA on October 11 2019. Dick was born in Riverside CA in 1952 to Raymond Earle Humphrey and Phyllis Jean Cummings. He graduated from Ramona High in 1970 and served 3 years in the U.S. Army. He married Patsy Jo Kessler and had two children Jenny Jo and Ryan Earle. He enjoyed a career in Underground Utillities and was a skilled Equipment Operator. Dick married Tylla Dean with whom he spent the rest of her life before losing her to cancer. He is survived by his daughter Jenny, husband Patrick, son Ryan and wife Trish, Sharon and Mark and sister Sue Seely; grandchildren Ashley Jessica Ryland Cannon and great grandson Giovanni; extended family Bob Rachele Ryleigh Eli and Don Denise and DJ. He was preceded in death by brother Charles Humphrey. To cousin Ron Belville and Vitas Hospice - Many thanks for making his last moments more comfortable.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020