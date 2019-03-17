The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Richard J. Schuttle

Richard J. Schuttle Obituary
RICHARD J. SCHUTTE
Richard J. Schutte, 66, of Riverside, CA, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of Harry and Martha Schutte. Preceded in death by his parents and nephews John and Robert Schutte, he is survived by his wife, Donna; son Ryan (Soleil); daughter Marissa; his brothers Robert (Donna), John (Joann), and James (Donna); brothers/sisters-in-law Michael and Dan Abrashoff, Mary Parsons, Anne Kowatch, Constance Bentzen, and Margaret Swoboda, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. A physical therapist, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and received his MBA from Southern Illinois University. He served 9 years in the USAF as a Captain (Major Selectee) and received the AF Commendation Award and AF Outstanding Unit Award with other ribbons in recognition of his service. He retired from Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Riverside in 2014 after 28 years of service. He was an accomplished gardener, landscaper, and active volunteer for the . Funeral arrangements are being handled by Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25 from 4-8 pm with funeral mass Tuesday at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Riverside and burial at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
