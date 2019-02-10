|
|
08-21-1930 - 12-10-2018 Age 88, Richard (Dick) passed away December 10, 2018. He was born August 21, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Ada (Jackson) and Russell Frick. A Riverside resident from 1949-2017, Richard graduated from Riverside Poly High School and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he received his degree in architecture. Richard also served in the Air Force before attending college. Richard worked for various architects in Riverside, including Clinton Marr, before opening his own architecture firm in 1977, Cole and Frick Architects, with his business partner, Gerald Cole. Richard designed many commercial buildings and residences, including his own, in Riverside, the Inland Empire and Texas. Richard was active in the Riverside Rotary Club and did pro bono, volunteer and charity work, including serving on the Riverside City Design Review Board. Richard also served as Board of Trustees President of the Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House and designed the house. He is survived by his son Michael, daughter-in-law, Gail; daughters Suzanne and Lisa; two granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death the previous year by his wife of 66 years, Hazel. A private family service will be held this summer. WL00188970-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019