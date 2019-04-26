The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Richard Rennick

RICHARD BYRON RENNICK
 Richard Byron Rennick passed away at the age of 75, on Tuesday, April 22, 2019, in Riverside, CA. He was born on Tuesday, August 17, 1943, to the late Forest and Dorothy (Fridkin) Rennick, in Nelson, Nebraska.
Richard is survived by his spouse, Lorrie Rennick; his 3 beautiful children, Darla Anderson, Tina Rios, and Timothy Rennick; 8 wonderful grandchildren, and 3 precious great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wright; and his siblings, Monte, Ann, Lloyd, Al, and Nell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 1501 W. Florida Ave., Hemet. Reception to follow at the Ramona Room. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Volunteers For Veterans Foundation, 9473 Emerald Ave, Fontana, CA 92335. Checks can be made payable to: VFVF. This was a project he would work with every year!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019
