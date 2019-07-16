|
|
February 18, 1942 - July 7, 2019 Richard Elvin Riley, 77, passed away on July 7, 2019 in Riverside, California. He was born in Creston, Iowa on February 18, 1942 to Robert and Eula Mae (Tindle) Riley. Richard obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramic Engineering from Iowa State University and worked as an engineer in the automotive field for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, reading, trying new foods, cars, airplanes and photography. Richard was preceded in death by his son Phillip in 2003. He is survived by his sons Kevin, Kurt and Jason; grandchildren Courtney, Matthew and Samuel; brothers Randall Riley and David Riley and his sister Nancy Ford. Services will be held at Akes Family Funeral Home, 9695 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA, on Tuesday, July 16th at 11:30 am. Private interment at Olivewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a . Akes Family Funeral Home, Riverside, California WL00205920-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 16, 2019