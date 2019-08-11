Home

RICHARD A. "DICK" ROSS

 Richard A. "Dick Ross, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1930 in Casstown, OH.
Dick is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Rene' (Steve) Levi; and several other loving family members. He was preceded in death by one son: Richard A. Ross, Jr.; longtime companion: Marilyn Dancy; several siblings and one stepbrother.
Dick proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Dick was a former member of the VFW and volunteered for the Riverside VA Cemetery Military Honor Guard. Dick retired from Disneyland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to you local . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.miller-jones.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
