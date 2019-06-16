RICHARD SCOTT BROOD

8/28/1968-5/17/2019

And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to god who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7

Rick Brood, 50, was called to Heaven on May 17, 2019. He was a seeker of knowledge, a genuine soul and a friend to many. He loved deeply and was unwaver- ing in his faith. Rick was passionate about geology, farming, and his beloved dogs. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Gail (Tinman) Brood; his sister Laura (Brood) Sportelli; his niece Rachel Sportelli; and his Catahoula Leopard mix, Dotti. We will cherish our time with him and he will forever be in our hearts.

In honor of Rick's wishes, funeral services will be kept private. For family and friends who wish to share a memory, please see the McWane Family Funeral Home's website https://www.mcwanefamily.com/obituaries/Richard- Brood/. Memorial contributions may be sent to the . https://www2.heart.org/site/

And (Jesus) said to him, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise." Luke 23:43 Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary