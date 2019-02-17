|
RICHARD W. CLARK
Jan 7, 1940 - February 10, 2019
Richard (Dick) Clark 79, of Corona, California, and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from complications of a stroke suffered in 2014. He was born on January 7, 1940, in Seelyville, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Helen Boehmer Clark.
Dick was a 1957 graduate of Glenn High School, and sold insurance for over 50 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer and landscaping enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, 3 daughters, two stepsons, one step- daughter, one brother, one sister, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private Inurnment will occur at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019