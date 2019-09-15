|
ROBERT ALVIN THOMPSON Robert passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Menifee, California; he was born on July 5, 1934 in Nevada, Missouri to the late Alvin and Lucille (Havely) Thompson. Robert was a graduate of the class of 1953 from Colton High School and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korea Conflict. He was a plumber most of his life owning his own plumbing business at one time. He was a member of the Union Local 364 of Colton. He enjoyed fishing, camping and RVing. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Thelma; his loving daughters and their families, Linda Louis Caldwell and Brenda Sue McCauley; his sister Marylou Pierson; two grandkids Cameron Caldwell and Dr. Mark McCawley and his nieces and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to The City of Hope 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, Ca 91010. There will be a graveside service on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30pm at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery, 900 North Meridian Ave., Colton, Ca 92324.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019