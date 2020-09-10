May 9, 1956 - August 5, 2020 Robert B. Taylor, age 64, passed away at Riverside Community Hospital from heart failure. He was born and raised in Riverside, CA. Bob received his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate degrees at California Southern Law School in Riverside, CA. Bob joined the firm of Holstein, Taylor, & Unitt in August of 1980, starting as a law clerk, becoming an associate upon passing the California Bar in 1982, and finally becoming partner in 1996. He had been the firm's senior partner since the passing of Bob Holstein in 2003. He served as a judge Pro Tem and an arbitrator for the Worker's Compensation Appeals Board. He was an active member of the California Applicants Attorneys Association, having served on its board and labor committee for many years. He also taught evening classes on Workers' Compensation and paralegal studies at California Southern Law School. Bob was a strong supporter and advocate for organized labor in California, well known and highly regarded by the Riverside and San Bernardino Building Trades Council and Central Labor Council. For over 30 years he was a guest lecturer on the subject of workers' rights and general labor law topics for the IUOI Local 12 Surveyors Apprenticeship program. Above all, Bob was devoted to his family. He valued the time he could spend with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In 2017 and 2018 he completed the Camino de Santiago, a five hundred mile pilgrimage across northern Spain. Bob always dreamed about being able to walk the Camino a third time. Bob is survived by his wife Rozlyn Taylor; daughters Christine (Kevin) Coduti and their children Jaxon and Lilliana of Riverside, CA, Kathryn Taylor of Boston, MA, Cassandra Taylor of New York, NY; son Robert (Priscilla) Taylor of Fullerton, CA; brothers Tim Taylor (Pattie Pate) of Moreno Valley, CA, Tom (Barbara) Taylor of Newport Beach, CA and David (Sylvia) Taylor of Redlands, CA; and 2 grandchildren as noted above. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, a community foundation will be set up in honor of Bob Taylor. You can receive more info by emailing RobertBTaylorEducationFund@gmail.com





