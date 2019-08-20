|
|
ROBERT JOHN (BOB) BEAVER Age 82, of Riverside, California, passed into eternal life on August 13, 2019. Bob was born on March 27, 1937 in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1959, completed an MS in Mathematics at Bucknell University in 1964, and a PhD in Statistics with a minor in Mathematics at the University of Florida in 1970. It was here that he met his wife Barbara. Dr. Beaver spent his entire career in the Department of Statistics at UC Riverside, moving through the ranks to Full Professor. After 35 years at UCR, he retired in 2005 as Professor Emeritus and Statistician. Bob is a co-author with his wife Barbara on several statistics textbooks, including the 15th edition of their textbook, "Introduction to Probability and Statistics" (Mendenhall/Beaver/Beaver). Bob served as Cubmaster for Pack 274 in Riverside, as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Riverside's Troop 2 and volunteered with the Blue Star Regiment at John W. North High School from 1990-1996. Bob was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverside and participated in a leadership ministry called Lutheran Cursillo of Southern California, serving on more than 30 weekend retreats. Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, his daughter Krista (Steve), his son David (Casey) and four grandchildren. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sunday, August 25th at 3 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5969 Brockton Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church OR to Lutheran Cursillo of Southern California, 26051 Spur Branch Lane, Laguna Hills, CA 92653.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019