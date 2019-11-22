|
|
Robert Chagolla Sr. Robert Chagolla Sr. passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by his family in the house that he built. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Zelia Sally Chagolla, six children, eight-grand- children, and six great-grandchildren. Bob, as most called him, was born and raised in Riverside, CA. In 1981 he relocated his family to Yucaipa, CA. Bob was loved by anyone who got the pleasure of meeting him. His grandkids could always count on his support, as he rarely missed a game. He was an avid bowler, traveling the country with his family and competing in tournaments. As a general contractor, he built countless homes in the Inland Empire area. Bob was a family man and an endless source of love for those around him. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at St. Frances Cabrini Church located at 12687 California Street in Yucaipa, CA. There will be a rosary service at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be private. The family would like to express their thanks to everyone who has supported them during this difficult time.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019