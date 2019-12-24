|
October 23, 1925 - December 17, 2019 Robert DeWayne Olsen, D.V.M. was released from this life December 17, 2019 at the age of 94. His beloved wife of 72 years, Elva, preceded him in death. He is survived by five sons Gilbert (Charyla), Clifford (Sherry), Robert Jr. (Teresa), Paul (Elisabeth), and Mark (Alicia), seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren. Services are pending at Riverside National Cemetery. Born October 23, 1925 in Long Beach, CA. Died at his home in Visalia. Graduated from Pomona High School 1943. Enlisted in U.S. Navy at age 17 and served as aviation ordinance mate in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged in 1946. Graduated from UC Davis 1955 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. Practiced Small Animal medicine, later specialized in Poultry Pathology and established Arlington Veterinary Labs, Inc. to produce poultry vaccines for commercial egg laying chickens. His love for farming started at a young age. He started growing Citrus in Hemet in 1962 and later Citrus and olives in the Central Valley that he had until his death. He leaves a legacy of love for God, Country, Ronald Reagan and The Duke!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019