Robert H. Workman
1930 - 2020
Sept. 16, 1930 - May 7, 2020 Robert was born in Long Beach, CA; graduated from Woodrow Wilson High and immediately enlisted in the Air Force; a career which spanned 23 years taking him to Japan, the Philippines, Guam and Vietnam as an in-flight mechanic on B52s and KC135s. While stationed at Forbes AFB in Topeka, KS he met and married his life's partner Marilyn Shaw. Together the had 4 children. Dennis, Trudy, Wendy, and Kelly. All of whom survive him. They settled in Riverside in 1963 when he was stationed at March AFB. He retired in 1969 with the rank of SMSGT. He loved fishing and was an avid bowler. Besides his children, he is survived by his devoted wife of over 66 years, Marilyn, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Viewing Fri. May 15th at 4pm Burial at Riverside Nat'l Cemetery at a later date. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, CA 92503


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
04:00 PM
Burial
Riverside National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
