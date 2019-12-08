Home

Robert Harry "Bobby" Carlson

Robert Harry "Bobby" Carlson Obituary
Age 84 went to his heavenly home on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to Carl "C.O." and Frannie (Sheld) Carlson in Hemet, CA. He grew up in the Tucalote area east of Lake Skinner and on the Vail Ranch in Long Valley (Wine Country) attending Hyatt and Alamos one-room schools. He loved hot rods, racing, the outdoors, fishing and hunting - especially in the High Sierras with family. Bobby was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and loved attending their monthly breakfasts. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria; two sons: Robert (Mary) and Michael (Denise) and daughter: Tina Dunagan (Mark); six grandchildren: Brian Namniek (Sara), Melissa, Timothy Carlson, Christopher, Colton Dunagan and Kortney Jonczyk (Karl); three great-grandchildren: Karson, Khloe, Karter Jonczyk; brother: Glenn "Herk" Carlson (Wanda), sisters: Jesse "Vi" Carlson, Alice Vukasonic, Janella Battles (Steve). Everyone who knew him will miss his great company, kind heart, jokes, and wild stories. A memorial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church located at 26410 Columbia St, Hemet, Ca 92544 on December 15th at 2 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
