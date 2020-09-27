9/20/1930 - 9/12/2020 Robert J. Bailey, 89, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 in Lake Elsinore, California, with California family by his side after a brief illness. Dad was born September 20, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Walter and Marie. In 1954, Dad married Patricia Moore in St. Paul, Minnesota. They were blessed with: Dennis, Mark, Tim, Janet, Colleen, Diane, Mike, Liz and Jim. Dad was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He spent his entire adult life in the employ of Hills Brothers Coffee working all over the East Coast, Midwest and California where he eventually would retire. He was the epitome of grace, class and humility. Blessed with a sharp wit and keen sense of right and wrong. He was always the go to whether you needed advice or just some of his sage wisdom. His never ending devotion to our mother was the ultimate example of love and patience. He delighted in his family and enjoyed hearing all of our stories. The hole he leaves will never be filled and he will be sorely missed. We are all better for having had him as our father. He was loved more than words can express. We are truly blessed.





