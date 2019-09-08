|
7/1/1948 - 8/23/2019 Robert, known by his friends and family as Bobby, passed away surrounded by his family on August 23, 2019 from complications of a stroke. He was born and raised in Rochester, NY until 1978 when he relocated to California with his three sons. He is survived by his wife Karen; sons, Robert Jr., Tom, and Sam, and his daughter Angela. Bob cherished his grandchildren Tanner, Tess, Dominic, Winslow, Lennox, Greysen and his great grandson Asher, along with his daughters-in-law Crystal, Ann and Serina. Bob loved his family, his fur-kid Rocco, friends and our country deeply. Bobby "V" as he was known in the automotive industry for 41 years was an honest, generous and sincere man who's legacy will live on. Per Bob's wishes there will be a Farewell Celebration at Via Verde Country Club San Dimas, CA on Friday, October 4th from 6PM-11-PM. In honor of Bob please try to wear powder blue his favorite color. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local animal shelter, a veterans organization or the in his name.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019