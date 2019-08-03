Home

ROBERT KYLE

HAPPY 28TH BIRTHDAY
KYLE ROBERT!
8/3/1991 - 1/15/2007


At 3 you celebrated with a Lion King movie trip and
themed party at KinderCare. At 12 we tailgated and saw the Angels with family. At 28 it's still family, tailgating, baseball and Lion King (again!) for your special day! The team, stadium, and movie may not be like the originals, but this will never change-our love for you. Go get 'em!
Love, Mom, Dad, Victoria, Simone
and all your friends and family
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 3, 2019
