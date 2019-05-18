Home

 Robert Lee Bolton was born on November 28, 1956 and passed away on May 5, 2019 while on vacation in Hawaii. Bob spent his younger years riding dirt bikes, camping, and just having fun. He eventually settled down in California, got married, had three children, and started his own HVAC-R company. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a loud, opinionated, rough around the edges, big hearted, loving in his own kind of way person. He is survived by his three children Lindsay Burtle, Brittany Meade, Chase Bolton, wife Tracy Bolton, and girlfriend Sharon Laughlin.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 18, 2019
