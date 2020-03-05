Home

Robert Lee Tapp Jr.

07/28/1957 - 02/08/2020 Born to Robert Lee and Lois L. Tapp. He spent his formative years in Lakewood, California attending Tetzloff Jr. High and Artesia High School graduating in June 1976. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Sr., brother David Alaw, and daughter Tammy Lynn. He is survived by his wife Dinorah; mother Lois, sister Cindy; and son Joshua. Known to his friends as Bobby he was an avid sportsman, both fishing and hunting. He was interred next to his father at Riverside National Cemetery on March 2, 2020.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020
