ROBERT LEE WAGNER Bob died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in the Sacramento area after a long illness. He was 76. Bob was born in Riverside and lived there nearly his entire life. He was the eldest of Melvin and Rosa Wagner's five children. Bob graduated from Ramona High School in 1962. He attended Woodbury College in Burbank and passed the California CPA exam shortly after graduating in 1965. In college, he served as treasurer of the Phi Sigma Nu fraternity. He immediately went to work at a local accounting firm and later went into private practice, both in partnerships and solo, for the remainder of his career. During his five decades as a CPA, Bob handled the financial affairs of a wide array of individuals and businesses in Riverside, including some of the region's most prominent medical practices, businesses and artists. Clients trusted him for his knowledge, ethics and commitment to detail. He had a passion for new technology and created custom code for his self-built computers throughout his career. At one point, he was the longest-tenured member of his accounting association. He was an active member of the Magnolia Center Lion's Club and served as president in 1978-79. Bob was committed to his family, his career and his hobbies. In the summer when his daughters Michelle and Kristen were young, he spent weeks camping with them and close friends in Baja, California. He appreciated fine craftsmanship and rare items, building collections of millefiori paperweights and other art glass, oak antiques and vinyl records. As with computers, he taught himself woodworking. In his garage shop, he built custom cabinets, trim and furniture. He was a runner, skier and avid music fan and audiophile. Throughout his life, he dabbled in photography, car engines, science and art collection. Whenever a subject captured his interest, he would research it tirelessly. Up to the end of his life, he continued to track the stock market and manage his own affairs using an iPad he kept constantly within reach. Bob is survived by daughter, Michelle (Tim) of Citrus Heights; daughter, Kristen (Silas) of Redding; grandchildren, Sarah (Mikey), Kevin and Emerson; brothers, Dennis (Joy) and John (Carol); and sister, Jo Ann. He was preceded in death by his brother and close companion, Gary, who died as a teenager, and his parents, Melvin and Rosa. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Shasta Family YMCA in Redding, California where his daughter, Kristen, is CEO and works to create a safe place for all youth to achieve their potential.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019