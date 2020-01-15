|
Robert (Bob) LeRoy 1929 - January 8, 2020 Robert (Bob) LeRoy, 90, of Corona, CA, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Born in 1929 in Pennsylvania, son of William (Bill) Leroy and Elmeda, brother of Shirley LeRoy Leonard. He was predeceased by both parents and sister, and is survived by the love of his life, wife N. Nadine LeRoy of 56 years; his children, Alan, Glenn; daughters, Theresa (Terry), Holly and Boni. He has 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bob was a passionate follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended Living Truth Church, in Corona, CA. He was a kind and optimistic man and felt that every day was, "FANTASTIC"!! Back in the day, he managed Royal Family Kids Camp. He enjoyed, golfing, bowling and motorcycles. Bob was an Electrical Engineer by trade and graduated from Syracuse University, NY. He will be missed beyond measure. But we are confident that we will meet him again. 1 Thessalonians 4:16 Living Truth Church, in Corona, CA., Tuesday, January 28, at 11:30am. Burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45pm. Bob was a veteran and will have full military honors.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020