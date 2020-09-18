1/1
Robert Liera
Robert Liera passed away on September 12, 2020 at Temecula Valley Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Clarke) Liera; children, Robert Liera Jr., Angela (Tangie) Bogner, Jayne Liera, Patty Ann Liera; grandchildren Shane Bogner, Alisha Baugher Liera, Whitney Baugher Liera, Jenna Bogner, Brandon Bogner and great-grandson, Kendrick Boyd. He is also survived by his sister, Marta Salcido. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wenceslao Liera and Herlinda Leon Liera; brothers Lorenzo Liera, Ignacio Liera and Joe Liera; sisters Mary Mangabat, Victoria Ugale, Virginia Magno and Rosie Hornback. He was born on July 10, 1934 in Calexico, CA. He graduated from Calapatria High School in 1952. He relocated to Hemet with his family and worked in the apricot orchards. He went on to work for San Juan Fiberglass Pools in Hemet for approximately 30 years. He lived on the Cahuilla Indian Reservation for the last 30 years. He enjoyed watching the Dodgers and the Lakers and was famous for his menudo that he would make for the annual family cattle roundups at Cahuilla. Mass will be held at the Lady of the Snows Catholic Church at the Cahuilla Indian Reservation on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:00 am followed by burial at the Cahuilla Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be practiced, with face masks and social distancing required. A to-go lunch will be provided after the services. Arrangements are being handled by Inland Memorial Harford Chapel: 120 N. Buena Vista, Hemet, CA 92543.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
