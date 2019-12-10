The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bobby" Miller Obituary
ROBERT (BOBBY) MILLER 09/12/1967 - 11/25/2019 Our son has gone home to be with the Lord, his long struggle is over, and he can be at peace. He was a good friend to many and could not refuse a request for help from anyone. He will be remembered for all of the good things that he has done for others. A memorial service will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on December 12 in his honor at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA.. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in hs name to the Salvation Army at 24201 Orange Ave., Perris, CA 92570.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now