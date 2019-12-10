|
ROBERT (BOBBY) MILLER 09/12/1967 - 11/25/2019 Our son has gone home to be with the Lord, his long struggle is over, and he can be at peace. He was a good friend to many and could not refuse a request for help from anyone. He will be remembered for all of the good things that he has done for others. A memorial service will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on December 12 in his honor at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA.. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in hs name to the Salvation Army at 24201 Orange Ave., Perris, CA 92570.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019