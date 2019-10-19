|
April 3, 1937 - September 25, 2019 Bob Orewyler died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home in Murrieta, California after a courageous battle with an aggressive illness. He was 82 years old. Bob was preceded in death by first wife Rosann Morrow Orewyler, parents Clarence and Virginia Orewyler, brothers Don and Herb, and grandchildren Aprille Orewyler and Eli Gilbert. He is survived by his wife Emilie; his children Robert Orewyler, Jr. (Janice), Jean Orewyler Gilbert (Scott Gilbert, deceased), Michael Orewyler, and Veralynn Orewyler (Ron Spada); grandchildren Janet Gilbert, Richard Orewyler, Brandon Orewyler, Cassidy Orewyler, Bryan Orewyler, and Lila Spada; and great grandson Grayson Orewyler. Born in Bell, California in 1937, and raised in the greater Los Angeles area, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Rosann, in 1955. Together, they had four children, living in Bellflower, California, then Bullhead City, Arizona, and finally, San Juan Capistrano, California. In 1962, Bob made an important career move when he started work for Southern California Edison as a machinist. During his 33 years with Edison, his work ethic and increasing technical expertise helped him earn multiple promotions, while his trademark sense of humor helped him forge life-long friendships. He worked at various fossil fuel power plants in Southern California and Laughlin, Nevada; and geothermal plants in Geyserville and Ridgecrest, California. His ultimate assignment as an Edison employee was at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, where he retired as a superintendent. Bob and Rosann retired to Murrieta, where she passed away after 56 years of marriage. Bob and Emilie met several years ago, and knew they were meant for each other. They had several happy years together, and married on September 19, 2014. They made their home in Murrieta. Bob loved to fish, play racquetball, play poker, travel, and follow professional sports. He was never at a loss to tell a joke or a funny story. His travels included visits to 38 countries, and all 50 states. He was grateful for his life, which he enjoyed to the fullest. He expressed his pride in the unity and closeness of his family, who surrounded him in his final days. Interment will be held in a private ceremony. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Friends and family are invited to come share food, a story, listen, or laugh as we remember Bob. The Colony Clubhouse, 40710 Ave Florita, Murrieta, California 92652. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Society or Hospice of the Valleys in his name. https://www.ecaware.org/ https://hospiceofthevalleys.org/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019