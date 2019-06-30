ROBERT OTTO WEIDEMANN

Robert (Bob) Otto Weidemann, age 64, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a long struggle with esophageal cancer. Born on April 28, 1955 to Robert and Jeannette Weidemann in Camden, New Jersey, they moved to California in his youth. He enjoyed camping, fishing and his 4-H activities.

Bob attended UCR where he attained a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Economics and Biology. He went to Cal State San Bernardino where he earned his Master's degree in Business Administration.

He started his banking career with Security Pacific Nat'l Bank. He also worked for El Dorado Bank and finally California Bank & Trust. He finished his career in Palm Desert where he was a senior vice president and manager for 30 years.

Bob was a Charter Member of the Hemet Breakfast Exchange Club. Recently he was a member of the Hemet Sportsman's Club.

Bob is survived by his wife, Julie; 2 daughters, Amy (Zachary) Freeman and Christina Johnson; son, Andrew Weidemann; 5 grandsons, Cole, Logan, Ethan, Matthew and Dylan. Also 2 sisters, Louise (Ron) Milner and Laura (Allen) Hibbs; brother Fred (Laura) Weidemann as well as Uncle Arthur (Joan) Nied, cousins, nephews, nieces and our pet Buckwheat. Proceeding Bob in death were his parents.

Bob was known for his love of the outdoors. Many knew him as "Trail Boss Bob" as he would organize outings (mostly camping trips) for his family and friends. Fishing was his passion and he was so proud when he caught a 255 lb. halibut in Alaska. He also was a collector; among his collections are antique bottles, license plates, insulators, coins and stamps. He loved a good garage sale.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 5PM at Hemet Valley Mortuary located at 403 N. San Jacinto St., Hemet, California 92543. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hemet Sportsman's Club, 43430 E. Florida Ave., Suite F, PMB 252, Hemet, California 92544. Published in Press-Enterprise on June 30, 2019