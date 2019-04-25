|
|
ROBERT LLOYD OTTOSEN
Robert Lloyd Ottosen was born February 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. He died at home in Riverside, CA April 15, 2019 due to pneumonia, and a complication of lymphoma/leukemia.
Bob joined the Air Force at age 17 and was eventually stationed at March AFB. He met Carole Viola McDonald at the Riverside Roller Rink and they were married November 12, 1954.
Their daughter, Susan, was born while they were stationed in Altus, Oklahoma and their son, Michael was born after his discharge when they had moved back to Riverside.
Bob was a skilled transmission mechanic. He owned Loma Linda Automotive from 1966-1996. He then worked for Plaza Automotive and Ed Martin Garage until his retirement.
His hobbies included traveling the world with Carole and desert truck and motorcycle riding. In 1987, he was one of the organizers of The Husky Memorial for "desert rats" who have passed away.
Bob was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His favorite assignments included being a Home Teacher and serving with the college-aged young adults.
He is survived by Carole, his wife of nearly 65 years, daughter & son-in-law Susan and Jeff Carter of Riverside, and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Terri Ottosen of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blaine Street Chapel, 181 W. Blaine St, Riverside, CA 92507. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Bob to at donor.lls.org
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019