1/1
Robert P. Salgado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 3, 1924 - August 20, 2020 Robert was born on August 3, 1924 and passed away on August 20, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He is survived by his second wife, Barbara Nolan of Palm Springs, California: Lillian Arellanos of Beaumont, California; children, Phillip, 68, Rosalee, 67, Michael, 65, Valerie, 62 and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie Salgado, mother of his children; his mother, Vivian Leo Lyons Salgado; sister, Elenor Dolan and brothers, Frank and John Salgado. He served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division in WWII. He was a member of Morongo Band of Mission Indians. His life-work was with Sprinkler Fitter Fire Protection Local 709. He enjoyed golfing, sports, making jewelry, long walks to the bar and being with family and friends. Viewing will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, 5:00pm 7:00pm at the Morongo Community Center. Burial will take place at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, all to take place at the Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning, CA. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved