August 3, 1924 - August 20, 2020 Robert was born on August 3, 1924 and passed away on August 20, 2020 in Palm Springs, California. He is survived by his second wife, Barbara Nolan of Palm Springs, California: Lillian Arellanos of Beaumont, California; children, Phillip, 68, Rosalee, 67, Michael, 65, Valerie, 62 and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie Salgado, mother of his children; his mother, Vivian Leo Lyons Salgado; sister, Elenor Dolan and brothers, Frank and John Salgado. He served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division in WWII. He was a member of Morongo Band of Mission Indians. His life-work was with Sprinkler Fitter Fire Protection Local 709. He enjoyed golfing, sports, making jewelry, long walks to the bar and being with family and friends. Viewing will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020, 5:00pm 7:00pm at the Morongo Community Center. Burial will take place at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, all to take place at the Morongo Indian Reservation, Banning, CA. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.





