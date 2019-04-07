|
May 4, 1943 - March 27, 2019 Robert James Robinson, born May 4, 1943, passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Robinson, his daughter Jennifer Robinson (Bernard Melendez), stepdaughters Loni Adcox (Bryon Adcox) and Kylee McDowell. Robert's grandchildren are A.J. Melendez, Layna Melendez, Elliana Adcox, and Daniel Thompson. He is also survived by his sister, Patty Wagner and brother Neil Robinson. Robert received a commission in the United States Navy on October 14, 1964. He proudly served as a naval aviator flying 200 missions during the Vietnam conflict. After active duty, Robert served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. On September 22, 1987 he received a commission as Captain. Robert retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1989. A life-long educator, Robert began his journey in education at the University of Rochester and the State University New York, Buffalo. Following his active military service, he earned a degree and teaching credential at San Diego State University. He taught middle school and elementary school students at Escondido Unified School District for fourteen years and earned a Ph.D. in education from the University of California, Riverside in 1995. In recent years Robert had been an active member of the Riverside community. On a typical day he could be seen walking his beloved dogs in Fairmount Park, near his home. He loved conversing with the many people he met on these daily excursions and managed to regularly play golf in the park as well. Robert was an avid bicyclist spending many years riding 60 miles or more per week achieving his personal fitness goals. He enrichened the lives of those he loved and the many people who crossed his path. He will be missed. If inclined, please consider making a donation to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Loma Linda Healthcare System by visiting https://www.lomalina.va.gov where online donations can be made or where instructions may be acquired to assist in making off-line donations. Alternatively, donations may be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the chapel at Crossroads Christian Church, 2331 Kellogg Ave., Corona, CA 92881.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019